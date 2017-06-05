× Seahawks sign veteran quarterback Austin Davis. Colin Kaepernick remains free agent

SEATTLE — The Seahawks signed former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released.

Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.

The move comes after weeks of speculation surrounding quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told the Associated Press that he believes Kaepernick can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. It just won’t be in Seattle, for now.

“He’s a starter in this league,” Carroll said. “We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Kaepernick and Davis visited the Seahawks the same weekend last month.

Great visit w/ John Schneider and Pete Carroll today. First class organization that knows how to win! #compete — Austin Davis (@ADavis1025) May 24, 2017

Davis, 28, is in his sixth season, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. After signing with the Rams in 2012, Davis made his regular season debut in 2014 when he appeared in 10 games, starting eight, including a Week 7 victory over Seattle that was statistically the best game of his career.

Davis signed with Cleveland in 2015, appearing in three games and starting two, then spent part of last season with the Denver Broncos.

In 13 career games, 10 of them starts, Davis has completed 62.4 percent of his passes (236 for 378) for 2,548 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, giving him an 80.4 career passer rating.

Heaps, a Sammamish, Washington native and former Skyline High School standout, signed with Seattle in early May. He spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks in 2016, originally joining the club following last year’s draft.