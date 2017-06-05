Police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department on Monday released the sketch of a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle near the University of Washington on Friday, May 26.

“It’s really concerning, but I live here, I’m not going to move,” said Natalie Pond, who lives and works in the area.

Pond says she gets alerts of crime near the UW campus often.

“There’s been no systemic solution,” said Pond.

Police say a woman in her 20s was assaulted in an alley near Ravenna Avenue and Northeast 51st Street. The incident happened the Friday before Memorial Day weekend at 6 o’clock in the evening while it was still light out.

“We do have a fairly good description,” said officer Mark Jamieson with the Seattle Police Department.

Police say the woman helped detectives with a sketch of the suspect. They’re describing him as a man in his 60s, heavier built, around 6-foot-3, with gray balding hair and a full mustache and beard.

“During the assault the man was startled by a passing car and took off running southbound,” said Jamieson.

People in the area say they’re taking extra steps to stay safe.

“Not having my headphones in and being aware of those around me or making sure I’m walking in an area that’s public and visible to other people, too,” said Rosanna Sumalpong, who works near where the incident took place.

“It doesn’t surprise me. When things start to go downhill in a neighborhood, a lot of stuff starts happening,” said Jim Currie, who has been a longtime Seattle resident and lives in the neighborhood. He says there has been an increase in break-ins, homelessness and partying.

“There definitely needs to be more police patrol in this area, there’s no doubt about that,” said Currie.

This part of Ravenna is blocks from the University of Washington campus. Pond said the area is filled with families, seniors from nearby senior living facilities and college students who live near campus.

Seattle Police urge anyone with information on the suspect to contact Detectives at (206) 684-5575 or call 911.