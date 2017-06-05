× Man attacked security guard at Q13 FOX building

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man after an attack on a security guard in the lobby of the Q13 FOX building.

The man gained entrance to the building about 2:50 a.m. Monday and was quickly taken into custody by Seattle police.

The guard and Q13 staff members inside the building are said to have been shaken up, but otherwise OK.

The attacker is not known to Q13 FOX employees and his motives are unclear, at this time.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.