EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered in Edmonds over the weekend.

Investigators say two people exploring an area called Picnic Point on Saturday night when they found the remains in a stream. According to the sheriff’s office, it appeared the remains had been there for some time.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the remains as well as the cause and manner of death.