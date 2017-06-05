Celebrate Avocado Month with these 2 diverse cuisines (recipes)

IRVINE, Calif. (BUSINESS WIRE) — June is Avocado Month and the peak of California avocado season – making it the perfect time to enjoy this delicious fruit!

To celebrate, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) has partnered with foodie-haven Grand Central Market in Los Angeles to highlight how well California avocados pair with diverse cuisines.

Grand Central Market is home to a variety of acclaimed restaurants and food vendors representing the diverse cultures and cuisines of Los Angeles. During the month of June, many of the market’s stalls are featuring limited-time California avocado menu items. One such restaurant is Horse Thief BBQ, a Southern cuisine specialist and favorite among Angelenos. CAC recruited their smoked meat master, Anthony Chin, to create two new recipes that showcase how California avocados add that special something to Southern cuisine.

As the pitmaster and partner at one of Los Angeles’ top barbecue restaurants, Chin specializes in Texas-style barbecue with a Southern California twist. A native Angeleno, his cooking is inspired by his multicultural upbringing as well as California’s fresh produce. Incorporating California avocados into Horse Thief’s June menu is a welcome addition to their summer seasonal offerings.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, so California avocados were definitely a staple in my household every summer. I enjoy working with them whenever they’re in season because they’re so fresh and can be used in any dish. I loved the idea of pairing smoky Texas barbecue with cool, creamy California avocados for a fantastic contrast in flavors and textures,” said Chin.

Inspired by the premium avocados that are grown in California, Chin developed two recipes that highlight the fruit’s versatility.

First, Chin’s Brisket Sandwich with Smoked California Avocado Relish (recipe below) doesn’t shy away from smoke, layering Horse Thief BBQ’s signature smoked brisket with a tangy and uniquely smoky avocado relish. “We really enjoy working our smoker at Horse Thief BBQ and we found that smoked California avocados have a nice, hearty flavor,” said Chin.

For those looking for a lighter entrée, Chin’s Smoked Chicken and Baby Kale Salad with Creamy California Avocado Dressing fits the bill (recipe below). Chin said, “Our fan-favorite Baby Kale Salad gets a cool California twist with creamy California avocado dressing and fresh smoky California avocado. Add smoked chicken for a complete meal!”

Beyond celebrating their deliciousness, California avocados are a healthy superfood that contribute good fats to one’s diet, are a good source of fiber and are naturally sodium and cholesterol-free. One-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making it not just a tasty choice, but also a nutrient-rich choice.

In honor of California Avocado Month, Chin’s Horse Thief BBQ is offering his Brisket Sandwich with Smoked California Avocado Relish and Smoked Chicken and Baby Kale Salad with Smoked California Avocado Dressing throughout June. Other participating vendors at Grand Central Market include Belcampo Meat Co., Prawn, DTLA Cheese and Kitchen, Golden Road Brewing, Las Morelianas, La Tostaderia, Madcapra, Olio Wood-Fired Pizzeria, Ramen Hood and Valerie Confections Bakery & Café, each offering their own limited-time California avocado specials.

Brisket Sandwich with Smoked California Avocado Relish

Recipe created by Chef Anthony Chin of Horse Thief BBQ for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 14 hours

Cook Time:10 min

Total Time: 14 hours 10 min

Ingredients

1 fresh whole brisket, roughly 8 lbs. or 2 lbs. cooked smoked brisket (can substitute with pre-made brisket meat)

1/8 tsp. salt, or salt to taste

Pepper to taste

8 small brioche buns

Smoked California Avocado Puree (see make-ahead recipe below)

Smoked California Avocado Relish (see make-ahead recipe below)

1/4 cup Cotija cheese

Instructions

1. Take an 8 lb. whole brisket or smaller, with 1/4 inch fat, excess trimmed, and rubbed with 50/50 salt and pepper.

2. Place brisket in smoker. If you don’t have a smoker, please see alternate method below.*

3. Add wood to smoker and set smoker to 225°F.

4. Smoke the brisket for 11 hours. Check to ensure the meat has reached an internal temperature of 190°F then remove brisket from smoker, wrap in foil and let it rest for two hours.

5. Toast brioche buns. Spread smoked avocado puree on bottom bun, then layer on sliced brisket. Top with smoked avocado relish and Cotija cheese.

Smoked California Avocado Puree:

Ingredients

2 ripe, fresh California Avocados, smoked and peeled (technique listed below)

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 cup crème fraiche

1/8 tsp. salt, or salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Combine ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a bowl and place in the refrigerator until used.

California Avocado Relish:

Ingredients

2 ripe, fresh California Avocados

1/4 cup green onion

1/4 cup white onion

3 jalapeño peppers

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/8 tsp. salt, or salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Cut the avocado in half, remove seed and rub the inside of the avocado with oil.

2. Prep the green onion, white onion and jalapeño peppers by rubbing with olive oil.

3. Add wood to smoker and set smoker to 220°F. Smoke the vegetables for 25 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and cool. Then chop the smoked green onion, white onion and jalapeño peppers.

5. Scoop out avocado into a bowl. Add the smoked green onion, white onion and jalapeños. Combine all ingredients. Then add olive oil, mixing together, while breaking avocado into smaller chunks. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

*If you don’t have a smoker, you can smoke brisket on a gas or charcoal grill.

Gas grill: Set burner on one side of the grill to med high and one side on low, so you have a hot and cool side. Place a smoker box, full of desired wood chips, on hot side and brisket on cool side. Close grill and let cook at 225°F until a 190°F internal temperature is reached. Wrap in foil and rest for 2 hours.

Charcoal grill: Place coal on one side so you have a hot and cool side. When coals are ready, add soaked wood chips on top of coals and set brisket on cool side. Cover and cook at 225° F until an internal temperature of 190° F is reached. Wrap in foil and rest for 2 hours.

Technique above can be used to smoke vegetables for California avocado relish and puree; cut avocado in half, remove pit, rub with oil and place on grill skin side down. For other veggies, drizzle or lightly rub with oil.

Smoked Chicken and Baby Kale Salad with Creamy California Avocado Dressing

Recipe created by Chef Anthony Chin of Horse Thief BBQ for the California Avocado Commission.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 1 hour 10 mins

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, roughly 2 1/2 to 3 lbs. (can substitute with 1 (2 1/2 to 3 lbs.) whole rotisserie chicken)

1 ripe, fresh California Avocado

10 oz. baby kale

1/2 medium red onion, sliced thinly

1/2 cup mint leaves

1/2 cup shelled pistachios

1 cup ruby red grapefruit segments

1/3 cup olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

1/8 tsp. salt, or salt to taste

1/8 tsp. pepper, or pepper to taste

1 batch Smoked California Avocado Dressing (see make-ahead recipe below)

Instructions:

1. Cut avocado in half, remove seed and rub the inside of the avocado with oil.

2. Place chicken and avocado in smoker.

3. Add wood to your smoker and set it to 260°F.

4. Smoke the chicken and avocado at 260°F for 45 minutes or until an internal temperature of 165°F is reached.

5. Remove the avocado and chicken from the smoker and sear the chicken on a hot grill or in a hot pan over high heat to finish. Set chicken aside to cool. If you don’t have a smoker, please see alternate method below.*

6. Once the chicken has cooled, pull the meat from the bones, discard bones and roughly chop chicken.

7. Peel avocados and cut into chunks. Place in a bowl with the kale, onion, mint, pistachios, grapefruit, olive oil and lemon. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Toss thoroughly and divide evenly into bowls. Top each with chopped chicken, then spoon dressing over entire dish. Toss, if desired.

Creamy California Avocado Dressing

Ingredients

1 ripe, fresh California Avocado, smoked and peeled

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. diced white onion

1/2 cup whole milk

1/8 tsp. salt, or salt to taste

1/8 tsp. pepper, or pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Combine ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a small bowl and place in refrigerator until ready to use.

*If you don’t have a smoker, you can smoke the chicken and California avocados on a gas or charcoal grill using a smoker box.

Smoking the chicken:

Gas grill: Set burner on one side of the grill to med high and one side on low so you have a hot and cool side. Place a smoker box, full of desired wood chips, on hot side and chicken on cool side. Close grill and let cook at 300° until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°.

Charcoal grill: Place coal on one side so you have a hot and cool side. When coals are ready, add soaked wood chips on top of coals and set chicken on cool side. Cover and cook at 300° until chicken reaches 165° internal temp.

Smoking the avocado:

Use the same technique to smoke the avocado. Cut avocado in half, remove seed, rub the inside with oil and place on grill skin side down for 45 minutes. When ready, scoop out avocado and give a rough chop.

**Large avocados are recommended for these recipes. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.