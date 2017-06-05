Bank robbery prompts Capital High School lockdown

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bank robbery near Capital High School has prompted a lockdown.

Slightly before 11 a.m. Monday, Olympia police say a man walked into an O Bee Credit Union, at 400 Cooper Point Rd SW, and robbed it.

The suspect fled the building with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as white male, possibly in his 50s with a mustache and 5’8″ feet tall. He was wearing glasses and a baseball hat with the words “Goodyear” on it.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.