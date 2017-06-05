Couple finds stolen SUV, holds suspects at gunpoint until police arrive

EVERETT, Wash. — A couple was out searching for their stolen SUV on Sunday, when they found it occupied, outside a McDonald’s on Evergreen way. Police said they took matters into their own hands, blocking in the stolen vehicle with their own car and trying to hold everyone inside at gun point until police could arrive.

“You never know, situations can get out of hand quickly and somebody who is trying to do the right thing for the right reasons might end up being the suspect in a case,” said Aaron Snell, with Everett Police. He said no one should attempt what this couple did to recover their car, ever.

Everett Police said the couple spotted the car with several people inside and followed it into the McDonald’s parking lot. When the man attempted to apprehend the suspects, the driver of the stolen SUV jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. The others stayed in the car until police arrived.

The man police said was driving the stolen SUV was found several blocks away pretending to be a part of a softball game. Police arrested him on several outstanding warrants, and for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the story has the potential to go viral, which is why they are asking everyone to never confront a suspect alone.

"At one moment you may be hopping out to recover your property and at the next moment you don’t know who you’re dealing with. You don’t know what they are going to do. You don’t know what they are going to do in your vehicle so it can suddenly become really dangerous position to put yourself in," said Snell.

The couple, according to police, is not facing charges for pulling out their gun, yet. Snell said the suspect could file charges against the man for assault. Snell said it's a very grey area of the law, that has to do with intent, and what is said and done during the altercation.