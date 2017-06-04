Tukwila’s newest K-9, Apollo, gets custom bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Rescue dog turned Tukwila K-9 officer, Apollo, now has a sweet new place to crash while at the office.

Khalil Othman built Apollo a custom bed complete with a flashing police light.

Othman said he is now working on a second bed, at the request of two 911 dispatchers, for Tukwila's other K-9 officer Ace.

"Tukwila has a great police force who has taken care of our neighborhood on a few instances. This was a chance to also say thank you to them," Othman said when asked why he built the bed.

Apollo made headlines last month because he is an American Pit Bull Terrier mix who was abandoned as a puppy and sent to an animal shelter in Washington state.

Because of his "high energy" Apollo couldn't be adopted and was about to be euthanized until someone at the shelter thought he would make a good police dog.

They were right and Apollo finished at the top of his class as a narcotics detection dog.

But because Apollo is a pit bull, many departments passed on him.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, Apollo had to wait a year before he was given a chance.

"No one would give him a chance simply because he was a pit bull who often have bad reputations based on misconceptions and lack of training," Tukwila police wrote on Facebook.

"We decided to give Apollo that chance and we are glad that we did. Apollo finished narcotics school in November of last year and did indeed finish first in his class. He is extremely friendly and can often be found trying to get us to play with him. He has brought great joy to all of us at the department in addition to being a very productive and hard worker. He is now a part of his handlers personal family and the family of the Tukwila Police Department."

