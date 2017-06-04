× Sounders rebound to beat Houston Dynamo, 1-0

Seattle – Will Bruin scored in the 69th minute against his former Houston teammates, and Stefan Frei had his third shutout in four games in the Seattle Sounders’ 1-0 victory over the Dynamo on Sunday night.

The Sounders (5-6-4) rebounded from a 3-0 loss at Columbus on Wednesday night for their third victory in four games.

Midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, playing out high in the center of the field, started the scoring play by sending the ball across to Cristian Roldan on the right side. Roldan lofted a target ball into the penalty area toward the far post. Bruin dove toward it just inside the top left corner of the 6-yard box, heading it past goalkeeper Tyler Deric into the left corner.

Bruin has four goals this season for the Sounders. He scored 50 times in six seasons with the Dynamo before being traded to Seattle in December for allocation money. Frei has five shutouts this season.

Houston (7-6-2) remained winless on the road (0-6-1). Its only point away from home came in a 0-0 tie at Dallas last Sunday.

The Dynamo are tied for the second-most goals in MLS with 27, but have been shut out twice in the past three games.