Meet Lois Lane! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Lois Lane! Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" campaign to help find a hero for Lois.

This sweet 3-year-old bulldog has been at Emerald City Pet Rescue for more than a year now. We're told Lois is super sweet and friendly.

When it comes to training Lois knows the basics, how to sit, stay, lay down, her manners just need a bit of fine-tuning.

Lois does get along with other dogs, but she's selective about her friends. She also would not do well in a home with small dogs or cats.

The shelter said she has what's called a high prey drive, meaning she tends to go after little critters. She also probably would not do well with little kids, but only because she's so big.

She does not have any special health needs and is 100% healthy and is up to date on her shots.

If you would like to meet Lois Lane, call Emerald City Pet Rescue or you can email the rescue at info@emeraldcitypetrescue.org.