MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 express lanes to close forever starting this weekend

Police: Sammamish Papa John’s employees also sold drugs

Posted 10:44 AM, June 3, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: A man walks by a Papa Johns pizza restaurant on August 9, 2012 in New York City. Papa John?s chief executive, John Schnatter, has stated that due to U.S. President Barack Obama's controversial health-care law he will need to raise costs by 15 to 20 cents a pizza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Five employees at a western Washington state pizza restaurant police say were selling drugs in the parking lot have been arrested.

The King County Sheriff’s Office tells the Seattle Times that the arrests on Friday followed a months-long investigation called “Operation Extra Olives.”

Police say they found cocaine residue on the cash register and other surfaces inside Papa John’s Pizza in Sammamish after taking the employees into custody.

Police also searched several residences and seized $28,000 in cash, a vehicle and drugs that included methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, Oxycodone and LSD.

Public health officials worked with Papa John’s on cleanup of the restaurant and additional tests found no cocaine contamination in food preparation areas.