Police: Sammamish Papa John’s employees also sold drugs

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Five employees at a western Washington state pizza restaurant police say were selling drugs in the parking lot have been arrested.

The King County Sheriff’s Office tells the Seattle Times that the arrests on Friday followed a months-long investigation called “Operation Extra Olives.”

Police say they found cocaine residue on the cash register and other surfaces inside Papa John’s Pizza in Sammamish after taking the employees into custody.

Police also searched several residences and seized $28,000 in cash, a vehicle and drugs that included methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, Oxycodone and LSD.

Public health officials worked with Papa John’s on cleanup of the restaurant and additional tests found no cocaine contamination in food preparation areas.