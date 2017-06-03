Antonio’s Grand Lemonade Stand Raises $70K for Pediatric Cancer Research

Renton, Wash. – A family’s twelfth annual lemonade stand raises more than $70,000 for childhood cancer research. It’s a local effort through the national organization Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The event called “Antonio’s Grand Lemonade Stand” was held outside Cascade Elementary School in Renton.

“My community comes together and my friends and family come together,” said mother Olivia Gonzales.

Olivia Gonzales started the fundraiser after her son 15-year-old Antonio Gonzales.

“My son had neuroblastoma when he was two-years-old,” said Gonzales.

Antonio fought and won his cancer battle. His family decided to help other families dealing with pediatric cancer by starting “Antonio’s Grand Lemonade Stand” years ago.

“I’m lucky enough to have my son survive cancer, but I have many friends who their kids have lost their battle with cancer,” said Gonzales.

“Our son was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of four,” said mother Veronica Orosco.

On display at the event were pictures of her son Gilbert Ysmael Orosco.

“He went through chemo, stem cell transplant, then he relapsed probably six months after the stem cell transplant,” said Orosco.

In his memory, each year his family travels from Yakima to sell tacos and nachos at the annual fundraiser. They call themselves “The Little Gibby Crew” after the smiling boy they lost to cancer.

“Being able to be out here and support a cause like this is something that we do quite a bit,” said event attendee Alberto Hernandez.

Even inside, people stepped up to help out by signing up for the bone marrow registration and donating blood. It’s all to support little lives being tortured by cancer and for the families who love them standing strong in live and after death.

This year’s big sponsor Niagara Waters will match every donation up to $10,000.