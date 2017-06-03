Hood to Coast kicks off in Shelton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON, Wash. -- The so-called "mother of all relays" took off Saturday from Hood Canal.

The Hood to Coast Washington relay runs 77 miles.

That's all the way from the Hood Canal out to the Pacific Ocean -- a 12 leg race from Shelton to Seabrook!

The annual race is so popular organizers are already urging interested racers to sign up for next year's relay if they want to get a spot.

The grueling relay is also a benefit for Junior Achievement of Washington, a charity dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.

Q13 is one of several proud sponsors of the race.