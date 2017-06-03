× Police: Two incidents in London are suspected acts of terror

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

May says it is a “fast-moving investigation” and her thoughts are with those caught up in the “dreadful events.”

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul.

The BBC says more than one person has been killed.