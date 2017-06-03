MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 express lanes to close forever starting this weekend

Police: Two incidents in London are suspected acts of terror

Posted 4:53 PM, June 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:57PM, June 3, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Counter-terrorism special forces are seen at London Bridge on June 3, 2017 in London, England. Police have responded to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge in central London. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

May says it is a “fast-moving investigation” and her thoughts are with those caught up in the “dreadful events.”

Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul.

The BBC says more than one person has been killed.

