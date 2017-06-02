Washington state cops on alert for armed robber hitting Dollar Tree stores along I-90

Law enforcement agencies across Washington state are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who is robbing Dollar Tree stores along I-90.

The suspect’s most recent robbery was in Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho on May 28,2017 and police believe he has now moved west.

Detectives say the suspect’s crime spree started in New York where police say he held up stores in Wappingers Falls on December 29, 2016 and North Greenbush on May 6, 2017. At the time, he was driving a dark grey Dodge Charger.

Police say he enters the store at closing time armed with a silver handgun and demands cash. He robbed Dollar Tree stores in Madison, Township, Michigan on May 10th, Manitowac, Wisconsin on May 14th, Lincoln, Nebraska and American Fork, Utah on May 25th.

The suspect is described as white, 5’10”, 200 lbs 50 to 65 years old.

​If you spot him or his vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you know his name, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.