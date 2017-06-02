× Suspect in Everett murder released after providing credible alibi, detectives say

EVERETT – The Snohomish County sheriff’s office said it resumed its search for a murderer after the man suspected of killing a 50-year-old woman in Everett earlier this week provided a credible alibi.

Q13 News never named the man because he wasn’t charged.

The 59-year-old woman who was also arrested is still being held for rendering criminal assistance in the case.

According to charging documents obtained by Q13 News, authorities responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday from the woman’s roommate reporting that she was dead in her bedroom in the South Everett area. The roommate told detectives that he entered her room after smelling an odor. He said he found the body concealed underneath a mattress.

Detectives said the victim had been stabbed multiple times.