Seahawks to wear 96 on helmets all season to honor Cortez Kennedy

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks will carry a reminder of one of the franchise’s best players with the all season.

The Seahawks announced Friday that every player on the team will wear a “96” decal on their helmet all season, a nod to Kennedy’s jersey number. The team took the field in this week’s OTAs wearing the sticker.

We will honor Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy with a '96' decal throughout the 2017 season. 📰 | https://t.co/sykO4MkOAv pic.twitter.com/EfYPCDqZZT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 2, 2017

Kennedy died last month at the age of 48. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

“He meant a lot to this franchise,” linebacker Bobby Wagner told seahawks.com. “Just being around him, he always tried to give young guys some knowledge that he had learned in the game, some wisdom.”

Kennedy maintained ties with the Seahawks after he retired. He also had a relationship with the Saints, who wore 96 on their helmets during their OTA’s last week.

“It’s an honor to wear his number on our helmets,” Wagner said.