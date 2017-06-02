Russell Hawkinson: High-violent gang member recently released from prison — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A sinister looking tattoo’s fitting for this High-Violent Offender and dangerous gang member who’s wanted in the Tri-Cities.

Convicted felon, Russell Hawkinson, has been busted for a ton of crimes, including a robbery where the victim was beaten and stabbed.

Now, after just getting out of prison in March – he’s breaking probation on three felony drug convictions.

Department of Corrections officers say he’s deep into meth — both using it and dealing it.

They say Kennewick is his main hangout, but he has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area.

Russell Hawkinson is 28 years old, 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds.

Along with that creepy apocalyptic, alien-looking tattoo, he’s also inked with the name ‘Ronda’ surrounded by flowers on his neck — and a swastika on his stomach.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.