Magnitude 6.8 earthquake rattles Alaska’s west Aleutian Islands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rumbled north of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Friday afternoon, but did not cause a tsunami or damage structures.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred at 2:24 p.m. about 127 miles northwest of Attu Island near the far west end of the Aleutians.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate earthquake was at a depth of about 16 miles.

Residents of Shemya Island about 147 miles southeast of the earthquake felt the ground move.

Attu is nearly 1,500 miles southwest of Anchorage.