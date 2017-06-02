Joaquin Soto-Rivas: Attempted murder suspect wanted in Yakima County after ‘bad blood’ shooting

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Yakima County detectives say ‘bad blood’ between two men led to bullets and bloodshed — and now the attempted killer needs to be found.

Detectives say the suspected gunman, Joaquin Soto-Rivas, came upon the victim working out in a field near the small town of Harrah. Detectives say Soto-Rivas wasn’t looking for the victim, but ‘saw red’ when once he spotted him. “Mr. Soto-Rivas began to swear at the victim and then retrieved a concealed pistol from his waistband and fired several shots at the victim and one of the shots actually struck the victim in the arm and so Yakima County Superior Court has issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Soto-Rivas for attempted murder at this point and time,” said Yakima County Det. Sgt. Mike Russell. It’s a $100,000 warrant.

He’s 32 years old, 5’5” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information and get the cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.