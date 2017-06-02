Austin mayor shuts down man’s rant over ‘Wonder Woman’ screenings for women only

Next time you want to share your rants against women with Austin’s mayor, think twice.

One man learned that the hard way when he emailed a letter to Mayor Steve Adler, slamming the women-only screening of “Wonder Woman” at the Alamo Drafthouse cinema in the Texas capital.

The all-female staffing and the special screenings of the superhero movie have sparked an uproar among some male moviegoers.

In the email the mayor posted on his website, Richard A. Ameduri demanded that men boycott Austin over the screenings, saying the city should stop “kissing up to women” and embrace gender equality.

“The theater that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret its decision,” the letter said. “The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement.”

Image #1 is a letter to the mayor of Austin from an angry fella over the #WonderWoman screening. Image #2 is the mayor's awesome response. pic.twitter.com/fPQBLcOHnv — Jamal Washington (@jamal_wash) June 2, 2017

The letter went on to describe women as a “second-rate gender,” saying “virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women. ”

Scathing reply

In a blistering response this week, Adler called the email’s views “uninformed and sexist rantings,” and said they are an “embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense.”

The mayor listed a series of achievements made by women, saying they are behind inventions such as medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, and central and solar heating, among others.

“Imagine how embarrassed you’d be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realizing a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie,” the mayor’s letter says.

The Alamo has also planned women-only screenings at its Virginia and Brooklyn, New York, locations.

“Wonder Woman” hits theaters Friday.