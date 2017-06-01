× Seattle Parks truck rolls into Green Lake

SEATTLE, Wash. – A Seattle Parks and Recreation truck rolled into Green Lake on Thursday.

There was no spill from the accident, but state Department of Ecology workers placed a boom in the water as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the Parks Department said the truck was parked to unload some materials for a job, but rolled down the hill into the lake. Officials were investigating why it rolled down the hill.

A tow truck removed the truck.

There was no report of any injuries.