Amazon bringing hundreds more jobs to Pierce County with another fulfillment center, PSBJ reports

SUMNER, Wash. – Amazon is bringing more jobs to Pierce County, as the company announced plans Thursday to open a second fulfillment center in Sumner this summer.

Q13 News’ news partner, the Puget Sound Business Journal, broke the news.

The 400,000-square-foot building in in Sumner Corporate Park will join a 500,000-square-foot building that’s already open across the street.

There was no immediate word on exactly how many jobs the facility would create, but the PSBJ said an Amazon spokesman described “hundreds of employees” who will handle the large items the center will be tailored for.

Amazon fulfillment centers already employ about 3,500 people in the Puget Sound region, the PSBJ reported.