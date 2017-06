SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department said Thursday night that a 16-year-old boy with autism, Juleon Reed, was missing and asked for the public’s help to locate him.

The SPD says Juleon is 5-foot-6, about 145 pounds. He was last seen in north Seattle in a blue shirt and shorts, black socks and sneakers.

If you have any information, call 911, SPD says

The police issued no other information.