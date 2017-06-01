Manhunt underway after 1 injured in overnight shooting at Marysville apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- A 39-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a Marysville apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to Marysville Police.

Neighbors heard gunshots near the Wishing Well Apartments off 88th Street NE and State Avenue around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital. Detectives say he had life-threatening injuries.

Police taped off a section of the parking lot around the apartments. Investigators found several bullet casings on the ground. They also questioned neighbors to determine what led up to the shooting.

“We’ve heard all kinds of things from people who live in these apartments who were obviously woken up by gunshots,” said Marysville Police commander Robb Lamoureux. ”We’ve got to sort through a lot of that information.”

Investigators are still looking for the shooter who left the scene. Police do not have a description of the suspect.