× Wedding ring, backpack stolen from victim of Portland double-homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man stole a wedding ring and backpack from one of the victim’s of a double-homicide on a Portland light-rail train last week, police said.

Police released a photo and video of the man Thursday evening.

Police said the items belonged to Ricky Best, a 53-year-old Army veteran who was stabbed to death after coming to the defense of two teenagers who were the targets of a racial tirade.

Police said the backpack contained personal items important to Best’s family.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of stabbing Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, to death.

Prosecutors say he attacked them after they confronted him for harassing two young black women, one of whom wore a Muslim head covering.

If you have any information, contact Detective Mitch Hergert at mitch.hergert@portlandoregon.gov.