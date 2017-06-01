Man arrested after photo shows him riding motorcycle with baby on gas tank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEER PARK, Texas -- Police arrested a Texas man after a photo of him riding a motorcycle with a baby was posted to Facebook last weekend, according to KIAH.

A Liberty County father spotted Welsh leaving the gas station on Sunday. He was so shocked he posted the photo to Facebook in hopes of getting the man identified.

According to KHOU, a man claiming to be the person in the photo commented on the post, writing:

“I seen all of your post an [SIC] got all your threats screen shot so keep talking s--t about me an [SIC} will see how that works for you an [SIC] the one who took this picture it would be in your best interest to take it off...!”

The Deer Park Police Department identified the suspect as Anthony Braddick Welsh, 31. Liberty County police arrested him Tuesday afternoon on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities are continuing to search for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

“Unless an officer observes the violation, we can’t write him a ticket based on a photo,” Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken Defoor told the station.

The department also released a statement that read in part: