Washington man sentenced for trying to pimp out 14-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington man convicted of trying to force a 14-year-old girl to be a prostitute has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

The News Tribune reports 31-year-old Hon Path was sentenced Friday. Path pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempting to promote the commercial sexual abuse of a minor and illegally possessing a gun.

Police arrested Path in June after the girl agreed to sell sex to a plain-clothes officer.

Investigators said they later determined the girl worked for Path, who was arrested after police found him watching the incident from a parked vehicle nearby.