Two arrested in Marysville after woman’s body found hidden under mattress in Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. -- Detectives say they arrested a murder suspect and his accomplice in Marysville after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the South Everett area, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday from the woman’s roommate reporting that she was dead in her bedroom in the South Everett area. The roommate told detectives that he entered her room after smelling an odor. He said he found the body concealed underneath a mattress.

Detectives said the victim had been stabbed multiple times.

On Wednesday, investigators said they arrested a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman in connection with the murder.

"They were arrested after detectives learned that on May 25, the victim caught the male attempting to burglarize the home," said Lieutenant AJ Bryant. "He is suspected of killing her then attempting to conceal her body in her room at her residence in the 12000 block of 4th Ave W."

The man was booked for investigation of 1st degree murder and the woman for investigation of 1st degree rendering criminal assistance.

The sheriff's office says the deceased had only lived in this home a few months.

The Snohomish County medical examiner was expected to arrive on the scene Tuesday evening to processing the scene to determine the victim's cause of death.

The deceased operated a business out of her home as well, but Q13 News is not revealing the name of the business until we know the family has been notified and the name of the woman has been officially released.