Seattle Sounders fall to Columbus Crew as Meram, Kamara each score 8th goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Meram and Ola Kamara each scored their eighth goal of the season and the Columbus Crew beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Columbus (7-7-1) snapped a two-game losing streak, while Seattle (4-6-4) had its two-game winning streak stopped.

Federico Higuain opened the scoring in the 10th minute for his fifth goal. Hector Jimenez intercepted a pass deep in Seattle territory and hustled to win the loose ball. It fell to Higuain and he slid it inside the far post to tie Stern John for third on the Crew’s all-time regular-season goal scoring list.

Meram added a goal in the 21st minute to set a career high. He dribbled it from near midfield and sent a shot past two defenders at the top of the box.

Kamara scored in the 59th. Meram slid a through ball past the Seattle defense and Kamara one-touched it off the far post and in. Kamara was denied by the post in the 51st.