× Seattle City Council removes diet pop from proposed tax plan

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Council members have advanced a proposal for a soda tax but have changed the plan to exclude diet pop.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/iB9uMx ) Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sent the measure to the council in April, calling for a tax of 1.75 cents per ounce on distributors of beverages such as Pepsi and Coke, diet sodas and other drinks.

But the new version of the recommended tax excludes diet drinks, exempts small manufacturers and would have medium-sized manufacturers pay a reduced rate.

The council’s finance committee made the changes before voting 6-2 to move the ordinance toward a final vote, which will likely happen Monday.

Murray had added diet drinks to his plan after a racial-equity analysis showed their popularity among wealthy people and white people.

Revenue from the tax would be spent on spent on programs that support healthy eating.