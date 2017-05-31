Search called off for 46-year-old Tacoma man who fell into Puyallup River on Monday

SUMNER, Wash. — The search was called off Wednesday for the 46-year-old Tacoma man who fell into the Puyallup River in Sumner on Memorial Day, the city of Sumner announced.

“After 3 days, swiftwater search operation ends,” the city of Sumner tweeted. “Family notified, connected w/Drowning Support resources. Wish could report different outcome.”

Yes my dad is still missing. But we still have hope.Please help spread the word that we are still searching on our own! @Q13FOX @KOMO4 — Amber (@_darling_AMBER_) June 1, 2017

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, which was helping in the search, said the Tacoma man had been fishing with his family along the bank of the river when he fell in and got swept downstream by the current.

“He was not wearing a flotation device and does not have swimming skills,” the sheriff’s department said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police said the incident occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Monday in the area where the Stuck River connects with the Puyallup River in Sumner.

Multiple agencies, including a Coast Guard helicopter, were called in to search for the man.