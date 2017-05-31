× Seahawks sign safeties Marcus Cromartie, Jordan Simone

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks added depth at defensive back Wednesday by signing safeties Marcus Cromartie and Jordan Simone.

Seattle also waived wide receiver Speedy Noil and running back Troymaine Pope to clear room on the 90-man roster.

Cromartie has appeared in 21 career games with one start, all with San Francisco. He also spent time with San Diego, Cleveland and Buffalo.

Simone took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp earlier this month as a tryout player. Simone is a Seattle-area native and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and junior at Arizona State. His senior season was cut short by injuries.

Noil was signed earlier this month after playing three seasons at Texas A&M. He declared early for the NFL draft after being arrested for marijuana possession late last year.

Pope was a camp star last year with the Seahawks, briefly spent time with the New York Jets and then re-signed with Seattle late last season. He finished the year on injured reserve after injuring an ankle.

