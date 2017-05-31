× Pro-Trump rally in Portland gets go-ahead for Sunday; ‘anti-Shariah law’ rally may be held in Seattle June 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has declined to revoke a permit for Sunday’s pro-Donald Trump free speech rally in downtown Portland.

Mayor Ted Wheeler wanted the permit rescinded. He said the event will exacerbate tensions in the city following last week’s deadly stabbing on a light-rail train.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of killing two men and injuring a third on a light rail train who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade.

The U.S. General Services Administration said Wednesday that the permit applicant followed all rules and regulations and there is no basis for revoking it.

Wheeler said he respects the decision but remains concerned about the safety of Portland residents.

The agency handled the permit request because the rally is being held in a park owned by the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, an organizer has canceled an anti-Shariah law rally that had been planned June 10 in downtown Portland.

In a Facebook post, Scott Ryan Presler blamed “inflammatory comments” by Wheeler, saying they put participants at risk of violence. He said they will instead march in Seattle.

Wheeler said the city is in mourning from a deadly stabbing on a light-rail train and that the events would exacerbate tensions.

A man who was stabbed in the neck while helping confront Christian as he was shouting anti-Muslim insults at two young women on a train says the city should focus on the girls, not him. Micah Fletcher said in a Facebook video Wednesday that the young women must be traumatized.

The 21-year-old says Portland has a “white savior complex” and wants to heap praise on him, but the real victims are the women who were subjected to hate speech last Friday.

Two other men who tried to help died after they also were stabbed. Fletcher says he’s heartbroken for their families.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of aggravated murder and other charges.