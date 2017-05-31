New suspect vehicle description in Issaquah fatal hit-and-run could be key to solving case

ISSAQUAH, Wash. – A grieving mother is desperate for answers after her 21-year-old son was hit by a car and left for dead in Issaquah. She’s hoping new details from Washington State Patrol will help solve her son’s case.

Grisel Lozoya talked to her son on Saturday night. She said she called to remind him about the plane he was supposed to catch the next morning back to Denver where he was attending college.

“I sent him a picture of the ticket,” she said. “I tell him, let me know what time, we’re going to pick you.”

Kevin Lozoya was studying criminology. The college junior wanted to become a police detective. His mother said she had no idea the danger he was in on Saturday night, when he asked for a little more time at a party.

“He says, ‘Give me one more hour, please,’” she said.

It was in that next hour that Issaquah police said the 21-year-old was run down, fatally hit while walking to a friend’s car after a house party in a quiet Issaquah neighborhood.

“He was headed to the passenger seat,” said Grisel Lozoya’s partner, Guillermo. “There’s no reason for this to have happened.”

Police originally thought they were searching for a dark, lifted truck. Troopers now say evidence at the scene points to a 1993 white Jeep Grand Cherokee. They said it will have damage to the front right end of the car and will be missing a headlight.

“Please, if someone knows something, please,” said Lozoya, urging anyone to come forward. The couple is hoping that someone saw or heard something that can help detectives solve Kevin’s case.

“I really need to find who killed my son,” she said, “please, I need justice for my son.”

Anyone with information on the driver of the car or suspect vehicle is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the driver involved.