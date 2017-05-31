‘Just disgusting:’ Good Samaritan’s wallet stolen while trying to rescue man from Puyallup River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER, Wash. -- "Just disgusting."

Police say a good Samaritan became a theft victim after jumping into the Puyallup River in an effort to rescue a fisherman who had fallen in.

This happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the area where the Stuck River connects with the Puyallup River in Sumner. Multiple agencies, including a Coast Guard helicopter, were called in to search for the man.

Two good Samaritans also jumped into the river to try to rescue the 46-year-old man. That's when, police say, someone stole one of the good Samaritan's wallet, keys and sunglasses.

That person's credit card was used at a Shell gas station nearby a short time later. No word on if the suspect was caught.

Crews continued to search for the missing fisherman Tuesday until nightfall.