Heartless burglar in Milton steals new, 15-week-old puppy from woman’s home

MILTON, Wash. — A Milton woman says she’s beside herself after someone broke into her home Wednesday afternoon and stole her puppy, among other items, including a rifle.

“He came into our house and took our baby. He busted out the window and came in and took our dog,” says Kristyona Rosin.

Rosin says her surveillance cameras caught him breaking into her home along 70th Avenue East in Milton around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. She says the cameras sent multiple notifications to her phone while she was at work.

Worried about her puppy, Ollie, who was home alone, she called police.

Rosin says she came home to find the house quiet and 15-week-old Ollie missing from her playpen.

“He didn’t take her dog food, didn’t take any of her toys, not her bed or her medicine or any of the stuff we had lying out. I’m just more concerned that I hope she’s being taken care of.”

Rosin says Ollie isn’t the only thing missing. She says the thief also stole her Xbox and her boyfriend’s assault-style rifle.

She says this isn’t the first time someone’s burglarized her home. In January, she says, someone broke in and stole a handgun, money, makeup and jewelry.

Unfortunately, she says, Ollie is not microchipped. She’s hoping someone will either recognize the suspect or recognize Ollie if the thief tries to sell her. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milton Police Department.