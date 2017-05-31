× Georgia mom charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – A mother charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day made her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Bobbie Prather, 32, faces felony charges of murder and four counts of cruelty to children. At her appearance a judge denied her bond in the case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the judge said the boy was left without supervision for 14 hours.

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said investigators were called to Canter Lane in Cartersville just after 1:30 p.m. after the child was found unresponsive in a pool.

Millsap said the child was pronounced dead after life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

Prather was later arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail.

There were three other children in the home who were all taken into protective custody, according to authorities.

The father of the child was also arrested on warrants unrelated to the case. Investigators have not ruled out charging him in his son’s death.