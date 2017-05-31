× China and European Union to reaffirm support for Paris Accord

A senior European Union official says the EU and China will reaffirm their commitment to the Paris climate change accord this week regardless of whether U.S. President Donald Trump pulls out of the pact.

The official told reporters Wednesday that the EU and China will also “spell out” how they plan to meet their commitments to the accord at talks in Brussels on Friday.

The official is involved in preparing the meeting between top EU officials and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang but cannot speak on the record because their meeting statement was not finalized.

Trump is expected to pull the U.S. from the pact, a White House official said Wednesday, though there could be “caveats in the language” announcing a withdrawal, leaving open the possibility that his decision isn’t final.