Buying or selling on Craigslist? Lakewood cops offer safe place for online transactions

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Want to sell or buy something from a stranger you met on Craigslist, Ebay, or OfferUp? You’re supposed to go to a public place, but that doesn’t guarantee your safety.

That prompted the Lakewood Police Department to post a sign at their station to remind everyone that you can always come to the police department.

“The Lakewood Police Department would like to announce the availability of its lobby and parking lot as an available location to conduct e-commerce transactions, such as Ebay, Craigslist, OfferUp, etc., with people they’ve met on those sites,” Lakewood Police said on their Facebook page.

The department said their lobby is under constant surveillance and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a staffed front counter.

“As a rule, if you are meeting a stranger for the purpose of conducting a transaction, it’s a good idea to do so in a public place, where there are other people available who can help in an emergency,” they added. “Front desk staff will not become involved in any transaction nor be a witness to the transaction but can summon emergency assistance if a problem arises.”

The department added that they cannot guarantee your safety in the Exchange Zone, but emergency assistance could be called upon quickly.

The sign was sent to the department by OfferUp.