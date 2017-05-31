14-year-old girl dies after apparent pool drowning

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl died at a Seattle hospital after firefighters attempted to rescue her from an apparent drowning north of Bellingham on Memorial Day.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/zcjHLn ) emergency personnel responded to an outdoor pool on the 7300 block of Birch Bay Drive Monday afternoon for a report that a 14-year-old girl had drowned.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo says firefighters performed CPR on the girl, who was unconscious. She was taken to a Bellingham hospital and then to a Seattle hospital.

Elfo says she died Tuesday evening. The girl’s name has not been released.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy.