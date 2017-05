SEATTLE — Twitter went crazy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump posted an incomplete tweet with an incomprehensible word.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

And that set the Twitter world alight. The tweets with the hastag #covfefe were rolling by so fast, it was difficult to keep up with them all. Here’s a few.

I have been summoned to this world. I know not why. — Covfefe the Strong (@CovfefeS) May 31, 2017

Preview of Briefing Tomorrow Reporter – What did the President mean about Covfefe? Spicer – The tweet speaks for itself. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) May 31, 2017

I am so #covfefe at the Russians — WillSeattle (@WillSeattle) May 31, 2017

If you have a #covfefe that lasts more than 4 hours, please see this doctor: pic.twitter.com/eCKcBP7Hjs — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 31, 2017

H.R. McMaster: "Covfefe actually is a prudent policy choice, one that finally puts American interests first." — Carl Prine (@CarlPrinetweets) May 31, 2017