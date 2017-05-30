Today will be 15 degrees cooler with a risk of thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We hope you enjoyed the sunshine and warm temperatures during Memorial Day weekend because Mother Nature is taking the Pacific Northwest back to normal.

High temperatures will be 15 degrees cooler than Monday, upper 50s to low 60s.

Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and a few rain showers are surging through Washington on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will develop, but seeing them will be difficult through the marine layer.

Lightning strikes popped up along the Washington coast around 6 a.m.

A marginal risk of severe storms in the Cascade mountains and eastward this afternoon, brings dangerous lightning, heavy rain, and powerful wind gusts.

Here's a look at the week ahead from Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with sunbreaks, High temperatures low to mid 60s.

Thursday & Friday: Each day has rain showers in the first half of the day and gradual drying in the evening. High temperatures remain in the 60s.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Highs mid 60s to low 70s.