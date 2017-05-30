× Tiger Woods’ car showed fresh damage, police say

Police say Tiger Woods’ car showed fresh damage on the driver’s side when officers found him asleep at the wheel alongside a Florida road.

Incident reports released Tuesday by Jupiter Police said Woods’ Mercedes had blocked a bike lane. Both tires on the driver’s side were flat, with minor damage to the rims. There also was minor damage to the bumpers, and the passenger rear tail light was out.

According to the reports, Woods had trouble keeping his eyes open as he struggled to follow instructions to show his driver’s license, open his window and tie his shoes.

The reports said Woods’ pupils were dilated, and he told the officers he hadn’t taken any illegal drugs.

Woods was handcuffed and taken to a police station for breath tests. Police impounded his car.