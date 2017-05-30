Summer roadwork: Snohomish County repairing over 100 miles of roadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY -- It will soon be a smoother commute for drivers through Snohomish County. Road crews are working to resurface 109 miles of roadways this summer.

“Our goal is to hit those roads when they are still in good condition so that we can maintain that life,” said Doug McCormick with Snohomish County Public Works.

The county will spend over $5 million dollars resurfacing the roadways. As part of a multi-year plan, the county evaluated the roads and identified streets that need to be fixed.

“In this last winter that was extremely wet, we had a lot of freeze and thaw. We are experiencing a lot more potholes this year,” said McCormick.

Crews will pave 11 miles of road with asphalt. The rest of the streets will be fixed under the county’s chip seal program.

The work will be completed by October.

Resurfacing roads list: http://www.snohomishcountywa.gov/resurfacing

How to report a pothole: http://www.snohomishcountywa.gov/potholes