State Rep. Farrell resigning from Legislature to focus on Seattle mayoral race

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Jessyn Farrell is resigning from the Legislature to focus on her run for Seattle mayor.

Farrell, 43, announced the decision Tuesday. She told The Associated Press that her resignation would be effective Thursday.

She is one of more than 20 candidates who are vying to replace incumbent Ed Murray, who decided to not run for re-election following allegations by four men that he sexually abused them as teens. Murray has vehemently denied those claims.

Under state law, lawmakers are unable to fundraise while in session, and with the Legislature in the midst of a second special session, Farrell said that has put her at a financial disadvantage with the primary rapidly approaching. Under Washington state’s ‘top 2’ primary system, the top two vote getters in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the November election.

An appointment will be selected to fill her seat in the coming weeks