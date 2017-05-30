Sedro-Woolley man sentenced to 14 years for vehicular homicide

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Sedro-Woolley man has been sentenced to 14 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of vehicular homicide April 24.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports 49-year-old Nicholas Angasan had been sentenced last week after a weeklong trial.

The crash occurred in March 2015.

Court records show Angasan had been driving while intoxicated when his vehicle went off the road and onto a grass shoulder. He overcorrected and the vehicle overturned.

Jeffrey Thomas had been in the passenger seat and was ejected from the vehicle. He died from his injuries.

Angasan’s lawyer argued in court that his client had not been the driver of the vehicle that day in 2015.