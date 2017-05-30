× Seahawks contribute to campaign to erase school-lunch debt

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks contributed Tuesday to a Seattle man’s efforts to erase school-lunch debt.

The Seahawks confirmed via Twitter that they donated $1,000 to a GoFundMe account set up to pay off lunch debts in the Renton School District.

Jeff Lew’s program began with Seattle school district, where it raised $41,065. He then moved to Tacoma, raising $20,970.

The Renton campaign had raised $7,865 late Tuesday afternoon.

Singer John Legend donated $5,000 to the campaign earlier this month.

My pleasure! We should have free lunch for all of our public students! — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 29, 2017

We were first introduced to Lew earlier this month when he launched his campaign. He said if an elementary school student owes $15 from school lunches they ate, they would get a modified meal.

Lew called that "lunch-shaming” and set out to fix it.

The movement gained steam in May, prompting a Bothell educator to launch a GoFundMe account to raise money for Everett schools.

A couple also donated $5,495 to pay off all the elementary school student lunch debts at the Marysville School District.