× Police: Man with cat tried to lure girl near AJ West Elementary in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Police in Aberdeen are looking for a man who attempted to lure a young girl near AJ West Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at about 12:14 p.m., a man approached a young girl and tried to get her to come with him. The girl fled and was not hurt.

She told investigators that the man had a cat with him.

The suspect is also described as 5’09” to 5’10” tall and was wearing a red cap and a white shirt.

Police say a similar incident happened earlier this month (May 17). It took place about a block away. Details on that case were not given.

Anyone with information about these cases should call 911 and report them to the Aberdeen Police Department.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.