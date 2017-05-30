× Oregon stabbing suspect complains about free speech, court documents show

The man charged with stabbing three men on a Portland light-rail train told jailers that he has no income, no mental health issues and does not remember the last time he had a permanent address.

Court documents based on Jeremy Christian’s interview at the Multnomah County Jail show he was concerned about free speech.

The interviewer wrote that Christian became loud and animated when talking about what he believed to be the suppression of free speech.

According to documents, Christian responded, “if you don’t like free speech, get the (expletive) out of my country,” KPTV reported.

Christian says he went to school through 9th grade, but passed the high school equivalency exam commonly known as the G.E.D. and took some community college classes.

Christian has three prior felonies.

Christian faces aggravated murder and other charges. Police say he went into a racist tirade on the train and stabbed the men who intervened, killing two and wounding a third.